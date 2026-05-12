BioWorld - Tuesday, May 12, 2026
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FDA pregnancy safety guidance evolves with the science

May 11, 2026
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Seven years, almost to the day, after releasing a draft guidance on post-approval pregnancy safety studies, the U.S. FDA is now finalizing it – albeit with a few changes.
BioWorld Regulatory Gynecology/obstetrics U.S. FDA