Nvision secures $55 million, with backing from Abbott

Nvision Imaging Technologies GmbH raised $55 million in a series B financing round led by Abbott Laboratories for its quantum-enhanced sensing platform, Polaris, which uses quantum technology to boost the MRI signal of sugar-based imaging agents to enable real-time measurement of metabolism on standard MRI systems. Sella Brosh, CEO and co-founder of Nvision, told BioWorld that the funds are extremely important as the company is scaling the Polaris systems to many more sites worldwide, which is a capital intensive process.