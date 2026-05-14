Beone’s BCL2 drug Beqalzi wins FDA nod in mantle cell lymphoma

A few months after winning its first regulatory clearance in China, Beone Medicines Inc.’s next-generation BCL2 inhibitor, sonrotoclax, gained the U.S. FDA’s accelerated approval for use in patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) following treatment with a BTK inhibitor. The therapy, branded Beqalzi, marks the first BCL2-targeting drug for MCL in the U.S., but the company has pointed to a bigger opportunity in the potential combination with blockbuster BTK drug Brukinsa (zanubrutinib).