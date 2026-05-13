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Ocular

BTX-001 enables single-dose treatment for geographic atrophy

May 13, 2026
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Researchers from Beacon Therapeutics Holdings Ltd. reported the development of BTX-001, an intravitreal gene therapy designed to target the complement pathway through delivery of a C5 inhibitor.
BioWorld Science Conferences Ocular Gene therapy