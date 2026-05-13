BioWorld - Wednesday, May 13, 2026
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Respiratory

Novel PROTAC degrader targeting SAMHD1 disclosed

May 13, 2026
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Chinese researchers reported the discovery and preclinical characterization of a novel PROTAC degrader designed to target SAMHD1 and intended for the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis.
BioWorld Science Respiratory