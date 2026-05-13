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Immuno-oncology

Pheast presents data on CDH1/Nectin-4-targeted ADC PHST-677

May 13, 2026
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Pheast Therapeutics Inc. has presented preclinical data on PHST-677, a novel bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting E-cadherin (CDH1) and Nectin-4.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology