Cancer

Simcere’s SCR-A019 shows promise for mesothelin-expressing tumors

Mesothelin (MSLN) is a highly expressed protein in several cancer types but with limited expression in normal tissues. Simcere Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has presented preclinical data on the characterization of SCR-A019, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) carrying a topoisomerase 1 inhibitor payload and an antibody that binds to membrane Mesothelin (MSLN) over soluble MSLN and has shown robust antitumor efficacy in several cell-derived xenograft models.