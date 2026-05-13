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Cancer

Dewpoint Therapeutics discovers new β-catenin modulators

May 13, 2026
Dewpoint Therapeutics Inc. has patented new β-catenin (CTNNB1) condensate modulators potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents