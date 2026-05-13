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Immuno-oncology

Shanghai Allink Biotherapeutics patents anti-EGFR/MET bispecific ADCs

May 13, 2026
Shanghai Allink Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd. has discovered new bispecific antibody-drug conjugates comprising a bispecific monoclonal antibody linked to a cytotoxic drug potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology Patents