BioWorld - Thursday, May 14, 2026
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Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

ASGCT 2026: Uncovering the mechanisms of AAV toxicity

May 14, 2026
By Mar de Miguel
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Gene therapies rely on vectors to reach the target tissue where they act, such as adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) or lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), among other delivery strategies. Each combination is optimized for a specific cell type and indication, aiming to overcome challenges such as efficacy, specificity and toxicity. On May 13, 2026, two sessions included in the scientific symposia of the 29th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT), being held in Boston this week, addressed AAV-related toxicities, which have led to fatal cases in clinical trials and remain an area for improvement in approved therapies.
BioWorld BioWorld Science Conferences Science Drug design, drug delivery and technologies Genetic/congenital Gene therapy