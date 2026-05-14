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BioWorld - Thursday, May 14, 2026
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» KHN-921 gains IND clearance for
MYBPC3
-associated HCM
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Cardiovascular
KHN-921 gains IND clearance for
MYBPC3
-associated HCM
May 14, 2026
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Chengdu Origen Biotechnology Co. Ltd. and Vanotech Ltd. have announced IND clearance by the FDA for KHN-921 for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) associated with
MYBPC3
mutations.
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