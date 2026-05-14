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Cancer

Blueprint’s BLU-448, a CDK4 degrader for HR+/HER2- breast cancer

May 14, 2026
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Work at Blueprint Medicines Corp. to identify a selective and potent CDK4 degrader led to the identification of BLU-448, with minimal activity against CDK6 for treating HR+/HER2- breast cancer.
BioWorld Science Conferences Cancer Degradation inducer