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Cancer

PRMT5 inhibitors detailed in Gilead Sciences patent

May 14, 2026
Gilead Sciences Inc. has reported new protein arginine N-methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents