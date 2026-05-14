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Neurology/psychiatric

Vivozon reports new dual 5-HT2A/dopamine D2 receptor antagonists

May 14, 2026
Vivozon Inc. has identified new heterocyclic dual 5-HT2A/dopamine D2 receptor antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of schizophrenia.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents