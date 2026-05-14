BioWorld - Thursday, May 14, 2026
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Cancer

Sanofi synthesizes new ERK5 inhibitors

May 14, 2026
Several Sanofi SA patents divulge new mitogen-activated protein kinase 7 (MAPK7; ERK5) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents