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BioWorld - Thursday, May 14, 2026
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Neurology/psychiatric
Sironax patents new SARM1 inhibitors
May 14, 2026
Sironax Ltd. has disclosed new NAD(+) hydrolase SARM1 (SAMD2; MyD88-5) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, diabetic neuropathy, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, hereditary neuropathies, and stroke.
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