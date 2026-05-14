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Neurology/psychiatric

Sironax patents new SARM1 inhibitors

May 14, 2026
Sironax Ltd. has disclosed new NAD(+) hydrolase SARM1 (SAMD2; MyD88-5) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury, diabetic neuropathy, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, hereditary neuropathies, and stroke.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents