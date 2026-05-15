BioWorld - Friday, May 15, 2026
Breaking News: Tracking hantavirus across the globeSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Inflammatory

KSI-028 suppresses STING-driven inflammation

May 15, 2026
No Comments
Korean researchers reported the discovery and preclinical characterization of KSI-028, a novel tetrahydroquinoline-based STING inhibitor with activity across multiple models of STING activation.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory