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Gynecology/obstetrics

Maipl Therapeutics advances MA-4604 for endometriosis

May 15, 2026
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Maipl Therapeutics Inc. has outlined preclinical progress with MA-4604, its lead investigational therapy for endometriosis.
BioWorld Science Gynecology/obstetrics Women's health