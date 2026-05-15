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Cancer

Ensem’s ETX-929 is candidate for KRAS mutant tumors

May 15, 2026
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Ensem Therapeutics Inc. has presented data for ETX-929, a small-molecule, oral pan-KRAS inhibitor with potent ON and OFF dual-state inhibitory activity for both wild-type and mutant KRAS.
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