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Respiratory

HCW Biologics’ HCW11-040 prevents bronchopulmonary dysplasia

May 15, 2026
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HCW Biologics Inc.’s HCW11-040 has been shown in IND-enabling studies to prevent bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD), a rare pediatric disease affecting underweight premature infants.
BioWorld Science Neonatal/pediatrics Respiratory