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Cancer

Hangzhou Institute of Medicine discovers new CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors

May 15, 2026
Hangzhou Institute of Medicine Chinese Academy of Sciences has patented new nitrogen-containing heteroaryl compounds acting as CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents