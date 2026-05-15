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Cancer

New KRAS mutant inhibitors reported in Université de Montréal patent

May 15, 2026
Université de Montreal has identified new GTPase KRAS mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunological disorder.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents