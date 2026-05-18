Endocrine/metabolic

GPX-002 restores β-cell function in a diabetes model

Type 2 diabetes is marked by insulin resistance coupled with insufficient insulin secretion due to early β-cell dysfunction and progressive loss of β-cell mass. Pdx1 and MafA, critical for maintaining β-cell function, are progressively reduced under metabolic stress and in patients, driving disease progression. Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have reported efficacy data demonstrating successful pancreatic delivery of GPX-002, an AAV-Pdx1/MafA construct, in HFD mice.