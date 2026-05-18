BioWorld - Monday, May 18, 2026
Breaking News: Bundibugyo is harsh reminder of need for broad vaccine strategiesSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Dgenthera, University of North Carolina report new radiolabeled bioactive compounds

May 18, 2026
Dgenthera Inc. and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have jointly patented new radiolabeled bioactive compounds potentially useful for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents