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BioWorld - Monday, May 18, 2026
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» Dgenthera, University of North Carolina report new radiolabeled bioactive compounds
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Cancer
Dgenthera, University of North Carolina report new radiolabeled bioactive compounds
May 18, 2026
Dgenthera Inc. and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have jointly patented new radiolabeled bioactive compounds potentially useful for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.
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