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Cancer

Shouyao Holdings divulges new RET inhibitors

May 18, 2026
Shouyao Holdings (Beijing) Co. Ltd. has reported new proto-oncogene tyrosine-protein kinase receptor Ret (RET; CDHF12; PTC) G810R mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents