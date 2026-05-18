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Neurology/psychiatric

Nxera Pharma prepares and tests new GPR17 antagonists

May 18, 2026
Nxera Pharma UK Ltd. has identified new uracil nucleotide/cysteinyl leukotriene receptor (GPR17; P2Y-Like) antagonists potentially useful for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents