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Cancer

SOS1 inhibitors disclosed in Mirati Therapeutics patent

May 18, 2026
Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has synthesized new son of sevenless homolog 1 (SOS1) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents