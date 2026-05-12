BioWorld - Tuesday, May 12, 2026
Breaking News: Read BioWorld's AACR 2026 coverageSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immune

In vivo mRNA gene therapy platform reprograms cytotoxic T cells

May 11, 2026
By Mar de Miguel
No Comments
A new mRNA and lipid nanoparticle (mRNA-LNP) platform could selectively reprogram in vivo cytotoxic effector T cells (Teff), the cells responsible for eliminating infected or tumor cells. To achieve this, scientists at the University of Pennsylvania conjugated LNPs with fractalkine, a molecule that binds to the CX3CR1 receptor, which is a marker of Teff cells. Using this strategy, the researchers delivered an mRNA encoding new proteins such as IL‑2 or human CD62 L‑selectin, opening the door to temporarily reprogramming these cells within the body, both in the blood and in lymphoid tissue, where they reside and become activated.
BioWorld Science Science Cancer Immune Infection HIV/AIDS Cell therapy Immuno-oncology