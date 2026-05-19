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Immuno-oncology

Iksuda and UCL report new B7-H3-targeting ADCs

May 19, 2026
Iksuda Therapeutics Ltd. and UCL Business Ltd. have prepared new antibody-drug conjugates comprising antibodies targeting B7 homolog 3 (B7-H3, CD276) covalently linked to cytotoxic drug, designed for potential use in the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Antibody-drug conjugate Immuno-oncology Patents