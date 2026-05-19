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Cancer

Kimia Therapeutics patents new DHX9 inhibitors

May 19, 2026
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Kimia Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed new ATP-dependent RNA helicase A (DHX9) inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune and viral infections.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents