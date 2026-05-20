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Immune

Re-Aim Therapeutics launches with focus on autoimmune diseases

May 20, 2026
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Re-Aim Therapeutics Ltd. has launched with £7 million (US$9.4 million) in seed investment backing and a focus on developing functional cures for T-cell-mediated autoimmune diseases.
BioWorld Science Financings Immune Monoclonal antibody Seed