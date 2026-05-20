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Immuno-oncology

Matter Bio files IND for Lm-LLO-TT for PDAC

May 20, 2026
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Matter Bio has submitted its first IND application to the FDA for Lm-LLO-TT, the company’s lead therapeutic candidate, seeking to initiate a first-in-human phase I/IIa trial in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).
BioWorld Science Regulatory Cancer Immuno-oncology IND