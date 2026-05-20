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Cancer

Zhejiang Normal University discloses new RET inhibitors

May 20, 2026
Zhejiang Normal University has patented new inhibitors of proto-oncogene tyrosine-protein kinase receptor Ret (RET; CDHF12; PTC) and its mutants potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents