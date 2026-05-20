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Cancer

Inxmed (Nanjing) Co. identifies new dual FAK inhibitors

May 20, 2026
Inxmed (Nanjing) Co. Ltd. has discovered new focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and focal adhesion kinase 2 (FADK2; PTK2B; PYK2) dual inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents