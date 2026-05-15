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BioWorld - Friday, May 15, 2026
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» USPTO doubles down on inconsistencies in dual IPR-court action
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USPTO doubles down on inconsistencies in dual IPR-court action
May 14, 2026
By
Mari Serebrov
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The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is driving home its message that inter partes reviews (IPRs) are not to be used in conjunction with court action presenting “inconsistent positions” as a litigation strategy.
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