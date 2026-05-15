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USPTO doubles down on inconsistencies in dual IPR-court action

May 14, 2026
By Mari Serebrov
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The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is driving home its message that inter partes reviews (IPRs) are not to be used in conjunction with court action presenting “inconsistent positions” as a litigation strategy.
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