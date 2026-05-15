Biomed Israel

Medical devices evolving into intelligent, adaptive systems

The convergence of robotics, sensors and AI is reshaping how medical devices interact with patients, clinicians and healthcare systems. Across the field, from oncology to cardiology and women’s health, companies are integrating software, connectivity, data analytics and biological information into their products. And although traditional devices, such as screws for orthopedics or valves for cardiology, remain essential, the shift underway is leading to much more personalized medicine, which is more effective and safer, Eran Lerer, managing partner, at Shoni Health Ventures, told BioWorld.