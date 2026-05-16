Authorities work to quickly sequence Ebola strain in latest outbreak

If the recent hantavirus outbreak wasn’t enough to keep public health officials busy, a new Ebola virus disease outbreak has been confirmed by authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. While sequencing is ongoing to identify the Ebola strain, experts have noted early results suggesting it appears to be different from the Zaire strain that has caused previous outbreaks, including the deadliest outbreak in West Africa a decade ago, meaning existing vaccines and antibody treatments likely will not be effective.