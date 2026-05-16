In the clinic for May 15, 2026

Clinical updates for biopharma and med tech, including data readouts and publications: Astrazeneca, Atamyo, Biogen, Cabaletta, Celcuity, Corvus, Endra Life Sciences, Galmed, In8bio, Medipost, Mira, Regenxbio, Senti, Shionogi, Tiziana, Vor.