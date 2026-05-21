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BioWorld - Thursday, May 21, 2026
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» Unmasking the X: EPAC2 shifts the fragile X landscape
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Neurology/psychiatric
Unmasking the X: EPAC2 shifts the fragile X landscape
May 21, 2026
By
Coia Dulsat
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Researchers at UCLA have shown that divergent neuronal signaling in fragile X mice converges on EPAC2, a druggable target whose inhibition restores circuit activity and alleviates core behavioral impairments.
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