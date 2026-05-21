Immuno-oncology

Ichnos Glenmark Innovation unveils ISB-2301 for solid tumors

Ichnos Glenmark Innovation Inc. has announced a new development candidate, ISB-2301, a potentially first-in-class, multispecific immune cell activator for the potential treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. ISB-2301 is a multispecific antibody that targets three tumor-associated antigens to trigger tumor cell death and engages both T and NK cells to activate the immune system. Leveraging the company’s BEAT technology, ISB-2301 is designed to induce potent antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, checkpoint inhibition and a sustained type 1 immune response.