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Dermatologic

Recludix presents STAT1/3 inhibitors for dermatological diseases

May 21, 2026
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Recludix Pharma Inc. recently presented data on their new STAT1/3 inhibitors REX-6553 and REX-6547 for treating dermatological inflammatory skin diseases.
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