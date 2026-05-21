BioWorld - Thursday, May 21, 2026
Breaking News: Ongoing coverage of the Ebola outbreakSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Aevisbio patents new cereblon-targeting compounds

May 21, 2026
No Comments
Aevisbio Inc. has disclosed new compounds targeting protein cereblon (CRBN) potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents