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Cancer

Gertrude Biomedical discovers new SOX18 inhibitors

May 21, 2026
Gertrude Biomedical Pty. Ltd. has patented new transcription factor SOX18 inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of renal disorders, eye disorders and cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents