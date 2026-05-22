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Cancer

New PARP1/2-tankyrase inhibitor bests first-gen PARP inhibitors

May 22, 2026
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The discovery of a second-generation dual oral inhibitor of PARP1/2 and tankyrase, JPI-547 (Onconic Therapeutics Inc.), exhibited antitumor activity in HR-deficient xenograft models.
BioWorld Science Cancer