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» Sangamo presents primate data for prion suppressor ST-506
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Neurology/psychiatric
Sangamo presents primate data for prion suppressor ST-506
May 22, 2026
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Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. discussed gene regulation approaches for neurodegenerative diseases when presenting findings on their clinical candidate ST-506 for the treatment of prion disease.
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