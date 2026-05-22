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Neurology/psychiatric

Sangamo presents primate data for prion suppressor ST-506

May 22, 2026
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Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. discussed gene regulation approaches for neurodegenerative diseases when presenting findings on their clinical candidate ST-506 for the treatment of prion disease.
BioWorld Science Conferences Neurology/psychiatric Gene therapy