Neurology/psychiatric

AVB-406: AAV-miRNA targeting MAPT in Alzheimer’s disease

Tau pathology, driven by MAPT, is central to Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and closely associated with cognitive decline. Supported by extensive preclinical evidence across tauopathies, reducing MAPT expression represents a promising disease‑modifying strategy for AD, frontotemporal dementia (FTD), primary progressive aphasia (PPA) and related disorders. Researchers at Aviadobio Ltd. presented the preclinical characterization of AVB‑406, an intravenously administered gene therapy developed using its proprietary vMiX RNAi gene silencing platform, designed to lower tau production and reduce neurofibrillary tangle formation.