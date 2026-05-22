Immuno-oncology

Dual-targeting, rapamycin-enhanced CAR T for multiple myeloma

Umoja Biopharma Inc. performed preclinical studies to evaluate the antitumor activity of UB-VV500, an off-the-shell lentiviral vector CAR T-cell product. It is based on its Vivovec technology and designed to engineer fully human anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)/G protein-coupled receptor class C group 5 member D (GPRC5D) dual-targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, for the potential treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).