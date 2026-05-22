Immuno-oncology

Asgard’s AT-108 shows promise as immunotherapeutic

Defects in antigen presentation lead to resistance to cancer immunotherapy, where type I conventional dendritic cells (cDC1s) are crucial drivers of antitumor immunity and their presence is tied to favorable responses and better outcomes. Intratumoral delivery of adenoviral vector, Ad5-PIB, encoding PU.1, IRF8 and BATF3 reprograms tumor cells into cDC1-like antigen-presenting cells and has shown synergy with immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy at exerting antitumor immunity. Asgard Therapeutics AB has developed AT-108, a lead candidate developed for durable efficacy.