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Cancer

Hanmi discloses new YAP1/TEAD interaction inhibitors

May 22, 2026
Hanmi Holdings Co. Ltd. has synthesized new transcriptional coactivator YAP1/transcriptional enhancer factor (TEAD) interaction inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents