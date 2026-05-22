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Neurology/psychiatric

Ignis Therapeutics synthesizes new muscarinic M4 receptor PAMs

May 22, 2026
Ignis Therapeutics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. has patented new muscarinic M4 receptor positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) potentially useful for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, Huntington’s, Alzheimer’s, inflammatory bowel disease, drug-induced dyskinesia, pain and skin lesions.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents